Partial road closures in place around Bnei Brak ahead of large Haredi demonstration

Route 4 has been partially closed in both directions around the central Israel city of Bnei Brak in anticipation of a planned ultra-Orthodox demonstration scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Police say that the key road is closed to traffic between the Aluf Sadeh and Em Hamoshavot interchanges.

The public is also warned that there may be heavy traffic and additional road closures on Road 481 in Bnei Brak, and is encouraged to use alternate routes.

Today’s protests against the arrest of Haredi draft dodgers are expected to be particularly large, because the entire hardline Jerusalem Faction has been directed to attend, rather than smaller groups within the organization.

Protesters are also expected to block highways at the entry to Jerusalem, and delays are expected in and around the city.