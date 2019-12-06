Defense Ministry conducts missile test over central Israel
Residents report seeing white trails left behind by launch; ministry says test was pre-planned, carried out successfully

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:00 am 0 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Trails left behind by the launch of a rocket from a base in central Israel as part of a test on December 6, 2019. (Courtesy)
The Defense Ministry conducted a missile test on Friday morning, launching a rocket from a military base in central Israel.

Residents of the area reported seeing a white trail left behind by the rocket.

“The defense establishment conducted a launch test a few minutes ago of a rocket motor system from a base in the center of the country,” the ministry said.

“The test was scheduled in advance and was carried out as planned.”

The rocket test required incoming flights en route to Ben Gurion Airport to be temporarily diverted.

The nature of the rocket being tested was not immediately clear.

These types of tests are conducted as part of the development of several different types of missiles, from offensive ballistic missiles to defensive interceptors and satellite launchers.

