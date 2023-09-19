Doctor arrested for importing date rape drugs from abroad

A doctor who works at a major hospital in central Israel was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of importing date rape drugs from abroad and possessing other banned substances, police said.
The 35-year-old from Tel Aviv was arrested after cops and customs authorities caught wind of his delivery of 8 small bottles of the drug.
Officers also raided the doctor’s apartment and found drugs suspected to be MDMA, marijuana, MMC, psilocybin mushrooms and ketamine.
The suspect was brought for a hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court, where his lawyer claimed he had ordered the substances for use in makeup.
The doctor was released to house arrest under restrictive conditions, with the judge rejecting police’s request to keep him in custody for five days, according to Hebrew media.
