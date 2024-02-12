Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 129

search
Homepage

EU’s Borrell warns ‘NATO cannot be an alliance a la carte’ after Trump remarks

European Union foreign policy chief says military alliance cannot work if it is dependent on ‘humor’ of a US president

By AFP Today, 12:09 pm Edit
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 7, 2024. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 7, 2024. (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

BRUSSELS, Belgium — NATO “cannot be an alliance a la carte,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday after Donald Trump downplayed his commitment to NATO’s security umbrella in Europe if he becomes US president again.

Trump ignited a political firestorm and sent a chill through the United States’ European allies on Saturday when he said he would “encourage” Russia to attack any NATO country that does not meet financial obligations.

“Let’s be serious. NATO cannot be an a la carte military alliance, it cannot be a military alliance that works depending on the humor of the president of the US” day to day, Borrell said.

“It exists or it not exists,” he said, adding that he was not going to keep commenting on “any silly idea” emerging from the US presidential election campaign.

The words from Trump — who, when in power, pulled America out of an international pact designed to curb Iran’s nuclear program, and the Paris climate accord — prompted a broadside from current US President Joe Biden.

Biden called Trump’s comments “appalling and dangerous.”

FILE – Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event January 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Sunday that “any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US.”

Trump, 77, is all but assured the Republican nomination for the White House in the November vote against Biden, 81.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.