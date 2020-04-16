Extremists quarantined in West Bank abscond with IDF-supplied tents

A group of Jewish extremists on Thursday morning fled a quarantine facility that the military had established for them in the northern West Bank, allegedly stealing military tents and other equipment worth tens of thousands of shekels from the site in the process.

Police launched a manhunt and officers arrested two members of the group of radical settlers.

Police said the officers arrested the two suspects as they were driving down the Route 90 highway. They said stolen military equipment was found in their car. It was not immediately clear how many suspects remained at large or if all the stolen military equipment was recovered.

The vehicle was stopped at the Lido Junction, some 30 kilometers north of the quarantine facility that the military set up near Metzoke Dargot, in the West Bank near the Dead Sea.

The Israel Defense Forces refused to comment on the matter, saying it was an issue for the police. The Israel Police did not immediately respond to further requests for comment.

The military established the facility for the young men last week after they were forced into quarantine when one of their friends contracted the coronavirus. The men, who had been living in the Givat Ronen outpost in the northern West Bank, were initially meant to be taken to a quarantine hotel in Jerusalem, but they rebelled after being told they would be put in separate rooms. When they were then put on a bus to another facility in southern Israel, they shattered the vehicle’s windows and ran away.

After they were recaptured by police, the military agreed to set up a special facility for them near Metzoke Dargot. The 20 teens were transferred to the site near the Dead Sea last Monday night and were permitted to lodge together, in violation of the government’s coronavirus guidelines, which require those who come in contact with confirmed carriers to isolate on their own.

Photos taken at the site showed that the outpost includes a large tent where the so-called hilltop youth sleep together, a Beit Midrash tent for religious study, a tent for the teens to prepare food, showers, outhouses and a generator.

הבידוד הטוב ביותר סטייל נוער הגבעות. pic.twitter.com/GYPzlRou6M — חסידות הציידים הקדושים???? (@tzayadim) April 8, 2020

David Elhayani, the head of the powerful Yesha Council, which represents West Bank settlements, denounced the group as “young criminals” Thursday, saying they were not representative of Israeli settler movement.

Earlier this week, the group of some 20 far-right extremists — also referred to as “hilltop youth” — were accused of attacking a group of Palestinians, spraying them with tear gas, throwing rocks at them, and firebombing their cars.

The Palestinians did not require medical assistance after the attack, according to police. Channel 12 said a woman in one of the vehicles was an Arab Israeli resident of Haifa, who fainted at the scene.

גבעת הבידוד: שני רכבים פלסטינים הוצתו הלילה – על פי החשד בידי נערי גבעות שמבודדים במתחם האוהלים במצוקי דרגות pic.twitter.com/ylTyukY1bR — Carmel Dangor (@carmeldangor) April 13, 2020

A security official quoted by Channel 12 wryly called the attack “a show of appreciation by the hilltop youth to the State of Israel for treating them amid the coronavirus crisis.”

“This is further proof that this is a violent, extreme, racist group that is sowing terror everywhere it goes,” the unnamed source said, adding that “the security forces will bring those involved to justice.”