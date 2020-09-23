Florida to offer license plate that shows support for Israel
Governor authorizes creation of a ‘Florida Stands With Israel’ plate; portion of revenue to go to Hatzalah of Miami-Dade; contest to decide design

By Marcy Oster Today, 1:00 pm 0 Edit
Samples of license plates that arre approved by the Florida Cabinet are displayed at the cabinet meeting, Sept. 19, 2007, in Tallahassee, Florida. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
JTA — Florida drivers can now show their support for Israel on their license plates.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation that authorizes the creation of a “Florida Stands With Israel” specialty plate. The legislation authorized nearly three dozen specialty plates, according to Florida Politics.

A portion of the revenue generated by sales of the Israel plate will benefit the first-responder organization Hatzalah of Miami-Dade.

The new license plates must have 3,000 pre-orders in order to authorize production. The Israeli-American Council said it will launch a community marketing campaign to reach the minimum.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis gives his State of the State address on the first day of the legislative session, March 5, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

An open contest sponsored by the council — and technically coordinated by the co-sponsoring organization, Artists 4 Israel — will decide on the design. The judges will include lawmakers and community leaders.

