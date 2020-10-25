Food, cybersecurity firms leave for UAE in bid to forge tech ties

An Israeli high-tech delegation departed on Sunday to the United Arab Emirates, led by Jerusalem Venture Partners Fund and its founder and chairman Erel Margalit.

Over the next four days, the delegation is to hold meetings with officials and innovation and investment counterparts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, seeking ways to build cooperation between Israeli and Emirati high-tech firms and deepen the newly formed relationship between the two countries.

In September, Israel signed separate bilateral normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, dubbed the Abraham Accords, paving the way for companies to openly forge cooperation ties that already existed but were kept under wraps due to political sensitivities. US President Donald Trump said Friday that Sudan has also agreed to make peace with Israel, making it the third Arab state to normalize ties as part of US-brokered deals since August.

On Tuesday participants will join roundtable meetings between entrepreneurs from the two countries, JVP said in a statement.

“Hi-tech is the locomotive engine that leads the Israeli economy, so we have a key role in leading relations and cooperation with the Emirates, with an emphasis on partnership,” said JVP’s Margalit.

“Our companies have been in business contact with the Emirates for a number of years, and now an opportunity has arisen to expand this network of relationships, deepen the ties significantly, and allow more and more Israeli companies and entrepreneurs to be part of this connection and success,” he added.

The delegation was invited to the Emirates by the Dubai International Financial Center, the body that manages the free trade area in Dubai, which is a global financial center.

Among the companies participating in the delegation: Earnix, an insurtech and personalized insurance and banking firm; Up Control, which is developing remote work networks; Beersheba-based cybersecurity firms Morphisec, and Secret Double Octopus.

In the field of foodtech, which is of “significant interest” to the Emirati government, companies, and investors, Israeli firms that are part of the delegation include InnovoPro, a company that produces a protein substitute from chickpeas with high nutritional values; and Agrint, which has developed technology to identify diseases in trees before they cause damage, with a focus on palm bacteria.

Separately, a series of webinars called “Connecting UAE-Israel” will begin this month, to connect businesses on both sides in the field of healthcare. The first webinar will be held Monday and will focus on investment opportunities.

The webinar series is organized by Tel Aviv firm Kamir Strategy and the UAE based PR firm Cosmopole, Kamir said in a statement.

Aviad Tamir, the head of Life Sciences & Healthcare at Invest in Israel, will give a keynote talk focusing on an overview of the healthcare ecosystem in Israel. Invest in Israel is an arm of the Economy Ministry that promotes investments in Israel. Attendees of the webinar will hear presentations from chief executives, chief financial officers and medical experts who are behind Israeli healthcare companies, including MediWound and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.