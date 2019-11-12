Former president Jimmy Carter hospitalized for surgery after falls
Doctors to perform procedure on 95-year-old to relieve brain pressure after bleeding caused by series on slips
WASHINGTON — Former US president Jimmy Carter was hospitalized on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure after recent falls, The Carter Center said.
The 95-year-old “was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls,” The Carter Center said in a statement, adding that the procedure would take place on Tuesday morning.
“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” it said.
Carter, who was president from 1977 to 1981, has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery.
Carter also injured his head in a fall on October 5, but turned up the next day to volunteer at a Habitat for Humanity site with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches.
He was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on October 21.
The 39th president received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.
