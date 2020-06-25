Gal Gadot said to violate virus quarantine regulations after return from US

Israeli movie star Gal Gadot and her family have broken quarantine since returning from the US nearly two weeks ago by hosting visitors at their rented villa, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported Thursday.

Gadot and her family reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus, but under Health Ministry regulations were still required to maintain a strict quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival from abroad.

According to the report, the family decided not to spend the period in their Tel Aviv home, but instead rented a vacation home with a swimming pool. It was at this location that people from outside of her nuclear family were present, the newspaper reported, saying that some were visitors and others were there for “other purposes.”

Throughout the pandemic, Gadot has frequently posted on social media about the importance of “staying home and staying safe,” with the Wonder Woman star also tweeting that “staying home is my super power and yours.”

The report said Gadot and her family returned to Israel on an El Al flight from Los Angeles on June 12, the same flight as the son of an American media magnate who was deported for violating the country’s coronavirus quarantine rules while paying a secret visit to his model girlfriend.

The government regulations mandating quarantines for all arrivals are legally binding, with violators liable to face fines or prison time.

Representatives for Gadot were approached by Israel Hayom, but refused to comment on the report.

At the start of the pandemic, Gadot was widely mocked after she organized her celebrity friends in a video singalong of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” a move slammed by many as a patronizing attempt at solidarity by a group of wealthy people isolating in their palatial homes.