Gal Gadot gets celeb friends ‘together’ for virtual sing-along

JTA — Gal Gadot has a lot of famous friends, and she’s tapping them to spread some cheer during the coronavirus crisis.

The Israeli movie star posted a video of her and a bunch of celebrities — 23 others, to be exact — singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” to her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The three-minute video features celebrities including Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Zoe Kravitz, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman and Kristen Wiig. Each sings a line of the song — some more in tune than others.

“These past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” she says at the start of the video. “You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together.”

Twitter was not kind to Gadot and many of the singing stars.

Just seen the celeb Imagine video and now coronavirus no longer scares me — Jurgen Haabermaaster (@tom_mcghee) March 19, 2020