Gal Gadot gets celeb friends ‘together’ for virtual sing-along
Israeli star and other non-singers croon John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ in bid to pep up spirits dampened by coronavirus crisis

By Marcy Oster Today, 1:47 am 0 Edit
Gal Gadot at the 92nd Street Y on October 1, 2017, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images via JTA)
JTA — Gal Gadot has a lot of famous friends, and she’s tapping them to spread some cheer during the coronavirus crisis.

The Israeli movie star posted a video of her and a bunch of celebrities — 23 others, to be exact — singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” to her Instagram page on Wednesday.

The three-minute video features celebrities including Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Zoe Kravitz, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman and Kristen Wiig. Each sings a line of the song — some more in tune than others.

“These past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” she says at the start of the video. “You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together.”

Twitter was not kind to Gadot and many of the singing stars.

