Gantz and Olmert in contact during coalition talks – report

Disgraced former prime minister Ehud Olmert is dispensing advice to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz as the latter continues negotiations for a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a report by Channel 12 news, Olmert and Gantz have “maintained a friendly connection” amid efforts to solve the political deadlock in the wake of last week’s national elections.

Gantz’s Blue and White party’s negotiation team is headed up by Yoram Turbowicz, a former aide to Olmert.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to figures uploaded to the State Comptroller’s website in February ahead of the first round of elections this year, two Israeli businessmen with links to Olmert put up loan guarantees to back the political run by Gantz’s Israel Resilience party, which later became part of the Blue and White party.

In a further twist, the attorney who prosecuted Olmert said earlier this month that Netanyahu requested he represent him at an upcoming hearing with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit over pending corruption indictments.

“I was asked for assistance. At this stage, I’m not going to be providing any help,” Uri Korb said, without saying when the request was made and without ruling out taking the job.

Olmert, who served as prime minister between 2006 and 2009, was one of eight former officials and businessmen convicted in 2014 in the Holyland real estate corruption case, one of the largest graft cases in Israel’s history.

He was released from Ma’asiyahu Prison in July 2017 after serving 16 months of a 27-month sentence for accepting bribes and obstructing justice.

President Reuven Rivlin is expected to task Netanyahu with forming the next coalition unless there is progress in unity talks with Gantz, with the president possibly making a decision by Wednesday evening, Hebrew-language media reported.

Rivlin, Netanyahu, and Gantz are scheduled to meet at the President’s Residence on Wednesday for dinner.

The president has encouraged the leaders of the two largest parties to form a unity government, but an agreement over who would lead such a coalition remains elusive.

In the wake of the elections, Netanyahu received 55 recommendations to be prime minister from right-wing and religious parties, while Gantz got 54. Yisrael Beytenu and the Balad faction of the Joint List didn’t recommend any candidate.