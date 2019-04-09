Gantz breaks from stumping to help injured motorcyclist

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Tuesday stopped to help a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash as he headed from one get-out-the-vote event to another on election day.

Gantz was not involved in the crash, but was driving from Ashdod to Rishon Lezion on the final stretch of the campaign trail.

The former IDF chief was the first to arrive on the scene of the crash on Route 4 after spotting a motorcyclist splayed on the road. He called an ambulance, then stayed with the injured individual until emergency services arrived.

“Where do you feel pain?” he asks the motorcyclist in a video posted to social media.

“We are deliberately not going to move you,” Gantz says, then asks bystanders if they have towels in their car and reassures the victim that help is coming.

בעיצומו של יום הבחירות: @gantzbe עצר בדרכו כדי להגיש סיוע לפצוע בתאונת אופנוע בכביש 4 בין ראשל"צ לאשדוד @akivanovick pic.twitter.com/dcJbaswEpc — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) April 9, 2019

Gantz is a keen motorcyclist and on Sunday led a caravan of around 100 bikers around the coastal city of Tel Aviv as part of his centrist party’s “every voice counts” election campaign.

The majority of final polls prior to Tuesday’s vote placed Gantz slightly ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu, but gave the prime minister the advantage in his ability to form a coalition government.