Gantz revs up support from bikers in final campaign push

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz on Sunday reached out to Israeli bikers in one of his final campaign events before Tuesday’s general elections.

Gantz led a caravan of around 100 bikers across the coastal city of Tel Aviv, as part of his centrist party’s “every voice counts” election campaign.

“Everyone understands how important it is that there is change in Israel,” he told journalists before setting out.

“So we’re going for a little spin now… but in two days we’ll be ready for the long haul of bringing Israel to a better place,” he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a stiff challenge from Gantz, a celebrated former IDF chief of staff who has challenged his security credentials, in Tuesday’s national election.

The latest polls place Gantz slightly ahead, but give the prime minister the advantage in his ability to form a coalition government.

At Blue and White’s last major campaign event Sunday evening, Gantz told supporters in Tel Aviv that his centrist alliance would win the election and be best positioned to form the next government.

“On Tuesday at midnight, after all the effort, we will be the biggest party. The president will pick up the phone and we’ll take it from there,” he said.

“People are yearning for us, we can feel the drift and our political rival Netanyahu understands and is doing everything he can to prevent this,” Gantz added.