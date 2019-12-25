Hanukkah Chabad retreat hosts widowed spouses and their kids

A group of 80 families, made up of widowed women and their combined total of 300 children, gathered at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem for two nights over Hanukkah, sponsored by Colel Chabad.

The retreats have been happening annually since 2004, and include trips to the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo and Deer-Land park, parties and entertainment, and free babysitting so that mothers can attend sessions and activities designed for them.

The families come from a variety of backgrounds, religious and secular, and are invited to the retreat, which is also supported by the Finger Family Foundation and Meromim Foundation.

A second retreat later in the week will include additional families who have lost a spouse to a terror incident, accident or illness.