Headstones smashed at Jewish cemeteries in Moldova, Hungary

Swastikas, pentagram and ‘666’ spray-painted on tombstones at graveyard in Moldovan capital of Chisinau, which has been vandalized 3 years in a row

By Cnaan Liphshiz Today, 6:22 pm 0 Edit
The aftermath of vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Chisinau, Moldova on Oct. 31, 2020. (Courtesy of the Jewish Community of Moldova via JTA)
JTA — Headstones were smashed and graves defaced at Jewish cemeteries in Hungary and Moldova.

At least five headstones were destroyed at a cemetery in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Saturday, the Jewish Community of Moldova said in a statement.

Swastikas, a pentagram and the number 666 were spray-painted on other headstones.

The same cemetery has been targeted for vandalism for three years straight, the statement said.

In a separate incident in Kecel, south of Budapest, three tombstones were smashed and human feces were found on a nearby headstone on Sunday, the Mazsihisz umbrella group of Hungarian Jewish communities reported on its website.

Police are investigating the incident, Mazsihisz said.

