IDF foils infiltration by Gazans armed with anti-tank missile launcher, grenades

The Israeli military said in the early hours of Saturday morning that troops along the border with Gaza thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of Palestinians armed with AK-47 rifles, an anti-tank missile launcher and hand grenades.

The IDF said lookout troops spotted the cell approaching the fence from the area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, and alerted soldiers stationed nearby.

The soldiers “opened fire once one of the terrorists crossed the fence, killing the group,” the military said in a short statement, adding that during the altercation, a hand grenade was launched at the troops but none of the soldiers were injured.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Israeli aircraft targeted an outpost operated by Palestinian terror group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, near Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip in response. Gunfire was also heard near the Israeli border community of Kissufim close to where the infiltration attempt occurred, according to reports in the Hebrew-language media as well as Palestinian press.

דיווח: צה"ל תקף ברצועת עזה בתגובה לזריקת רימונים • @OrHeller עם הידיעה המלאה >> https://t.co/7vCOaqJB4N (צילום: ידיעות מהשטח טלגרם) pic.twitter.com/Qfl8nkhQVa — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 10, 2019

Tensions have been high West Bank after terrorists stabbed to death 18-year-old Dvir Sorek outside the settlement of Migdal Oz. His body was found in the predawn hours Thursday outside the settlement where he was studying in seminary

Israeli security forces reportedly arrested a suspect on Friday during searches for the killers, according to Palestinian reports.

Soldiers also reportedly confiscated the car of a suspect, a resident of the Palestinian village of Beit Fajjar, near Migdal Oz, over suspicions it was used in Wednesday’s attack.

The Ynet news site said that Israeli security forces apparently knew the identity of the killer or killers.

There was no confirmation of the arrest from the army, which said in a statement the manhunt for the terrorists was ongoing.

Sorek, 18, was studying at a seminary as part of a program combining Torah study and military service. He was last seen leaving the settlement Wednesday to buy books for his teachers in Jerusalem.

In an effort to locate the terrorists who carried out the Wednesday night attack, the Shin Bet security service, assisted by the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police, launched a massive manhunt in the surrounding area on Thursday morning and the military deployed additional troops throughout the West Bank.

The military fears the terrorists may attempt to carry out additional attacks or serve as inspiration for other would-be attackers. These concerns were especially heightened in light of the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and the Jewish fast day of Tisha B’Av on Sunday.

Security forces were also reportedly concerned the terror cell behind the deadly stabbing attack may have split up, making the search effort more difficult. The group is believed to be getting assistance in evading capture.

As of Thursday night, no one had taken responsibility for killing Sorek. However, two of the largest Palestinian terror groups — Hamas and the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad — praised the attack and indicated it was a response to a recent wave of East Jerusalem demolitions carried out by Israel last month.

In a statement, Hamas said it praised “our people’s heroic fighters who carried out the heroic operation that killed a soldier in the occupation’s army.” Hamas, a jihadist terror group, seeks to destroy Israel.

Hazem Qassim, a spokesperson for Hamas, told the Gaza-based Shehab news outlet that the attack was proof of the failure of security cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority security forces.

The cooperation is seen as a key component to Israeli security operations in the West Bank and is seen as a bulwark against Hamas.

In recent months, the Shin Bet warned that the Gaza-based Hamas has put considerable effort and resources into recruiting operatives to carry out attacks in the West Bank and Israel.