IDF non-commissioned officer convicted of raping female subordinate

A senior non-commissioned officer in the Israel Defense Forces was convicted Wednesday for raping a female subordinate.

Eran Israel, was found guilty on 15 counts, among them rape, sodomy and committing indecent acts.

The NCO was accused of attacking the woman on “dozens of occasions” on the military base in southern Israel where both served and in a military vehicle, despite her attempts to resist, over a period of 18 months.

The indictment said the female officer, a second lieutenant, tried to resist during all of the assaults.

Israel, who has been under arrest at a military prison for the past year, will be sentenced at a later date.