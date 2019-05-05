In ‘cash for calm’ bid, Hamas shows it’s ready to fight

Even after firing over 450 rockets at Israel since Saturday, Hamas continues to demonstrate it maintains disciplined control over its arsenal, and has escalated the conflict with Israel in a measured and deliberate way.

The terror group’s long-range rockets have not yet been deployed — a message to Israel that there is still room for talks, and that the current crisis can be ended quickly. The group’s chief demand for doing so: allowing donated cash to enter the Gaza Strip with the start of Ramadan, which begins Sunday or Monday in different parts of the Muslim world.

In another sign of Hamas’s remarkable control over the situation, in the first day and a half after the group started firing at Israel, not one of its operatives or fighters were hurt. Indeed, despite over 200 strikes by the Israeli Air Force on targets tied to the group in the Gaza Strip, its military wing did not suffer a single casualty.

That’s not because Israel’s aim is getting worse, but because Hamas is working hard to demonstrate a high level of military discipline and a dramatic improvement in its ability to operate under fire.

The entire organization has gone underground — literally, into the endless tunnels that crisscross the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has been preparing those tunnels for years in expectation of war, all the while showing it has the capacity to rain rockets continuously on Israel despite a massive air campaign against it.

At the moment, there’s no obvious way for either side to back away from the dangerous precipice on which they are perched. Despite the fact that Hamas’s top officials, including Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar, are in Cairo at the moment, alongside Islamic Jihad head Ziad Nakhla’a — ostensibly for talks on returning to the ceasefire — the terror groups don’t appear eager to end the fighting. They seem thoroughly unimpressed by demands for quiet from Egyptian intelligence officials.

The Qatari envoy Muhammad al-Amadi, who was able in the past to resolve such impasses, is in the US for medical treatment, and the lack of a mediator and envoy who can restore calm — for example, by facilitating the transfer of $15 million in cash in a suitcase — is felt on the ground.

It is no longer possible to continue ignoring the woeful decision taken by the government over six months ago that created the current predicament: when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to allow suitcases into Gaza carrying $15 million in cash each month that were destined for Hamas’s coffers.

It was that decision that created the current equation of cash for calm, and which is now exacting a high cost from Israel to ensure the cash continues to flow. As soon as the cash was delayed, the deterioration was only a matter of time. Hamas understands it can extort Israel and threaten it during this week of Memorial Day and Independence Day, and with next week’s Eurovision contest.

The calendar, and the government’s keen desire to see the Eurovision contest go off without a hitch, limit Israel’s ability to respond to Hamas’s rocket-based taunting.

That realization has put wind in the terror group’s sails, convinced as it is that it has a window of opportunity to raise the cost for Israel of its blockade and obtain more concessions in exchange for quiet.