In ‘dramatic statement,’ PM demands he be allowed to face his accusers

In a live statement on prime time television Monday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded that police allow him to face the state’s witnesses who have testified against him in the three corruption cases in which he is a suspect.

Speaking from a podium at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem in an addressed advertised ahead of time as “dramatic,” Netanyahu claimed that law enforcement authorities had refused to let him confront his accusers.

“During the investigations against me, I demanded a confrontation with the state’s witnesses [in the cases],” he said.

“I wanted to look them in the eye and throw the truth at them. I demanded it once and was refused. I demanded it a second time and was refused. Why was I refused this confrontation, that is so necessary to uncovering the truth? What are they afraid of? What have they got to hide?”

Netanyahu said that in addition to him not being allowed to face state’s witnesses who have testified against him, police have ignored other possible witnesses who could have testified in his favor.

He says that the head of the anti-trust authority, David Eilat, who backed a regulatory decision considered suspicions by police, was not questioned.

He said he wanted to face his accusers, and, if possible, to do so on live television.

The statement had been advertised by Netanyahu’s Likud party ahead of time as “special” and “dramatic,” though the prime minister was lambasted afterward for using the media for propaganda purposes.

Netanyahu is suspected of bribery in three cases, one of which involves gifts from wealthy associates, with the other two involving potential quid-pro-quo deals for regulatory favors in exchange for positive media coverage.

Netanyahu has long accused police, the media and the political left of pushing a conspiracy against him.

Netanyahu has been vocal in recent days in his opposition to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s reported intention of announcing his decision on a possible draft indictment prior to the April 9 general election.

Media reports have indicated that Mandelblit seeks to announce his decision on a possible indictment in February.

Police have recommended that Netanyahu be indicted for bribery in all three of the probes. Mandelblit is the final authority on whether state prosecutors will ultimately press charges against a sitting prime minister.

Netanyahu has dismissed the allegations as a witch hunt and has pushed for Mandelblit to hold back on releasing a decision to indict until after the election, citing the fact that a hearing process on the matter in which he would give his side of the story cannot be completed before the election.