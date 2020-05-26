In false alarm, rocket sirens blare in Gaza border areas

Rocket warning sirens blared Tuesday in some communities close to the border with the Gaza Strip, but the military quickly said that it was a false alarm.

The Code Red siren was heard in the southern communities of Zimrat, Shuva, Kfar Aza and Sa’ad.

Communities close to the Gaza Strip have borne the brunt of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave for decades, and each siren sends those within earshot scrambling for cover as they have only roughly 15 seconds warning before the impact of an incoming rocket. There are occasional false alarms.

The Gaza Strip remains under the control of the Hamas terror group, which seized the territory from the Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Earlier this month Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket into Israel that landed in an open area, causing no injuries or damage, the IDF said at the time.

The IDF said that in response tanks shelled three Hamas military positions in the northern Gaza Strip.

There has been a lull in violence in recent weeks, with both Israel and the Palestinians focused on combating the outbreak of the coronavirus.