Iranian air defenses shoot down drone over country’s south, local media reports

Iran’s military on Friday downed a drone flying over the country’s south, according to reports in local media.

The reports said air defenses fired at an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the area of the port city of Bandar Mahshahr.

The ISNA news agency reported that the aircraft was shot down after entering the country’s airspace.

In June Tehran shot down an American drone saying it had violated its airspace. The US military said the drone was in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz when it was shot down, though the New York Times quoted a senior administration official as saying that there was some doubt whether either of the US aircraft did violate Iranian airspace at some point

The US prepared for strikes to retaliate, but US President Donald Trump called them off at the last moment after being told some 150 people could die. The aborted attack was the closest the US has come to a direct military strike on Iran in the year since the administration pulled out of the 2015 international agreement intended to curb the Iranian nuclear program and launched a campaign of increasing economic pressure against the Islamic Republic.

Tensions have risen considerably in the Persian Gulf in recent months. Since May, there have been a series of oil tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, the mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes. While Tehran denies being involved, the US Navy says Iran used magnetic mines on the vessels. The Navy released video it said showed Iranian Revolutionary Guard members taking an unexploded mine off one vessel, an incident still not explained by Tehran.

Iran claims its own vessels have also been damaged in attacks.

Iran has also seized several oil tankers amid the heightened tensions.

Compounding tensions, Tehran on Thursday resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordo plant in a new step back from its commitments under the 2015 deal, leading US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to warn it could be “positioning itself to have the option of a rapid nuclear breakout.”