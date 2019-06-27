Iraqis storm Bahrain embassy in Baghdad to protest peace conference
Security forces shoot in air to disperse crowds as demonstrators wave Palestinian flags and climb fence; official says they did not reach offices

By AP 27 June 2019, 11:22 pm 0 Edit
Protesters at the Bahrain embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Thursday June 27, 2019. (screen capture: twitter)
BAGHDAD (AP) — Protesters stormed the Bahraini embassy compound in Baghdad in protest against a US-led economic conference held in the Gulf nation to push Washington’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the protesters stayed in the garden Thursday and did not storm the offices inside the compound.

He said security forces opened fire in the air to disperse the protesters and reinforcements were on the way to Baghdad’s western neighborhood of Mansour.

Video showed dozens of people with Palestinian flags rallying outside the compound and climbing to the roof of an outbuilding.

The two-day workshop in Bahrain that ended Wednesday was to promote the Trump administration’s $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians ahead of a Mideast peace plan to be announced later.

Iraq is home to Iran-backed militias and the embassy attack comes amid tensions between the United States and Iran in the Middle East.

Iraq had announced earlier this month that it would boycott the conference in solidarity with the Palestinians, who also avoided the meeting.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.

