Israeli desert hotel makes CNN to-visit list

A still un-opened Israeli hotel was one of the picks for CNN’s list of 20 best new hotels to visit in 2020.

The Six Senses Shaharut, located in the stark Negev Desert in southern Israel, was described as “the perfect destination for the intrepid luxury traveler.”

It offers “a menu of unique and thrilling desert-centric diversions,” including camel safaris and rappelling into Makhtesh Ramon, the largest wind erosion crater in the world, CNN wrote last month.

Other hotels on the CNN roster included the Reefsuites, Great Barrier Reef in Australia; Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé in France; the Kachi Lodge in Bolivia; and the Rosewood Bangkok, Thailand

The hotel also recently made it on to a UK Times newspaper list of new hotels to watch in 2020, which gave the price for one night with bed and breakfast as £775 ($1,016).

According to the hotel’s website, the Shaharut “nestles into a dramatic cliff, at one with the almost-supernatural panorama, where sunsets meld into the orange dunes to become an inky sky scattered with stardust.”

The hotel, which has 65 rooms, is scheduled to open in the spring.