Israeli election ads said to appear on porn website

Israeli election ads are popping up everywhere on computers, smartphones, and YouTube, and they are now bombarding internet users on the world’s most popular porn site, according to a report Sunday.

A campaign advertising for the 2019 Israeli elections has been featured on pornhub.com, ranked earlier this year as the 25th most popular website in the world, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

“This is an advertisement that we have not seen until now,” Haaretz reported. “To this day the pornographic arena was the only arena in which we did not see any political publications. It turns out that even this last refuge from politics was taken from the citizens of Israel.”

A reporter discovered that Israelis surfing the Pornhub website now see election-related political advertisements. The ads appear to be from some anonymous left-wing source poking fun at right-wingers using crass sexual innuendo. The Times of Israel could not confirm the existence of the ads.

Clicking on a banner ad transfers the user to an anonymous website called www.dofkimhazak.com (literally, “screwhard.com”), a domain name purchased in the United States whose owners registered it confidentially. The site was apparently built using the popular Israeli website platform builder Wix.

“It’s impossible to decipher who is behind it,” Haaretz’s Ran Bar-Zik wrote on his Facebook page, adding that it appeared to be low-budget and the creators identified themselves as non-party people with private funding.

“There’s nowhere to run from politics,” he lamented.

Bar-Zik noted that pornography networks are rarely selective and allow almost everyone who wants to pay to advertise.

Standard advertisers avoid such tactics, and political advertising has not been seen on porn websites.

Until now.