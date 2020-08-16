Israeli pop star Omer Adam said in talks to perform in UAE

Israeli Mediterranean-pop star Omer Adam has been invited to perform in the United Arab Emirates, according to reports Sunday, days after a shock normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE was announced.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, Adam sent a letter to leaders in the UAE several months ago, expressing his appreciation for their support of the Jewish community in the Gulf country.

A member of an Emirati royal family then contacted Adam and initiated negotiations on the possibility of a show by the Israeli star in the UAE, Adam’s publicist told Hebrew media on Sunday.

Talks regarding the concert are reportedly ongoing.

The Emirati official was named in Hebrew reports as Hamad bin Khalifa, though there appeared to be no Emirati politician by that name. It could be a mistaken reference to royal politician Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

Adam, 27, is one of Israel’s most well-known singers, with his “Shnei Meshugaim” single viewed over 61 million times on YouTube, and numerous other singles racking up over 30 million views.

Israel and the UAE announced Thursday that they are establishing full diplomatic relations in a US-brokered accord, which also required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex West Bank land sought by the Palestinians for a future state.

The agreement makes the UAE the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to have full, active diplomatic ties with Israel. The joint statement said deals between Israel and the UAE were expected in the coming weeks in such areas as tourism, direct flights, and embassies.

Agencies contributed to this report.