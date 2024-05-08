Israeli woman falls to her death in Brazil, reportedly trying to escape from muggers

A young Israeli woman was killed in Brazil on Monday night after falling in Rio de Janeiro while trying to escape thieves, Brazilian media reported on Tuesday.

The publication O Dia identified the woman as Alma Bohadana and reported that she had been walking with her boyfriend when the two saw a motorcycle approach and ran away, thinking they were going to be robbed.

Bohadana then jumped over a wall, falling some 49 feet (15 meters) to her death.

The boyfriend, identified by local media as Dan Hen, was questioned by police three times, according to O Dia. He reportedly told them that he and Bohadana were spooked by the motorcycle but did not say whether they were approached by the rider or if they saw a weapon.

A police investigation is ongoing.

According to Brazilian publication g1, Bohadana had been in Rio for about 10 days after spending three months in Bahia. Employees at the hostel where she stayed in Bohadana told g1 that she had been friendly and loved by everyone.

“She was a beautiful soul, an artist, always smiling, radiant, talkative, very intelligent,” one employee said. “She had learned to samba and shared a lot of her Israeli culture with me. Everyone in the hostel loved her. She will stay here forever, with us, in the mandala that she painted with so much love in every detail.”

The Foreign Ministry said its department for Israelis overseas, Israel’s consul general in Brazil Neta Avrahami, and Keren Hayesod representative in Rio de Janeiro Mariano Hirsch were helping the grieving family and dealing with bringing the woman’s body to burial in Israel.