Jewish astronaut posts photo of Tel Aviv from space
High hopes

Jessica Meir looks down from International Space Station on city where her father was raised, as, along with the rest of the world, it battles coronavirus

By Marcy Oster Today, 5:15 pm 0 Edit
Astronaut Jessica Meir before launching on a mission to the International Space Station. (Sergei Savostyanov/TASS via Getty Images / JTA)
Jewish astronaut Jessica Meir posted on Twitter a photo of Tel Aviv that she took from space.

The usually bustling Israeli city is seen looking desolate amid the spread of the coronavirus.

“Gazing down at the city in which my father was raised, I take to heart one of his most uttered expressions, ‘This too shall pass.’

“Wise words to remember, in both good times and bad. Goodnight #TelAviv #Israel! #GoodnightFromSpace #TheJourney #EarthStrong,” she tweeted Tuesday.

Meir frequently posts photos of Earth taken from the International Space Station, where she has been since late September. In November, she posted a photo of Israel, a tribute to her father.

Last October, Meir participated in the first all-female spacewalk. Since the first spacewalk in 1965, there have been 227 spacewalkers, only 14 of them women. Meir became No. 15. All but one of these women has been American.

