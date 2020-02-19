Jordanian woman, arrested in Jerusalem 18 days ago, refuses to identify herself

In an unusual case in Jerusalem, a Jordanian woman was arrested over two weeks ago, and has since refused to be identified, according to a Tuesday report.

The woman approached police officers in the capital and claimed that her identifying documents had been stolen. She said she was from the Jordanian capital of Amman, had crossed the border into the West Bank city of Jericho, then made her way to Jerusalem, Channel 13 reported.

Her account aroused the suspicions of the police officers, who searched her, and found on her person a knife and brass knuckles.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

She was arrested, and has since then steadfastly refused to identify herself, or allow her fingerprints or DNA to be taken for purposes of identification.

Police initially thought she had intended to carry out a terror attack, or that she was a hired killer sent to assassinate someone in Israel.

She was eventually charged with weapons possession and residing in the country illegally.

The woman’s lawyer, Chen Holander, said in response to the indictment: “The woman has already been in detention for 18 days and did nothing wrong, only for the fact that she doesn’t know to identify herself, and the Israel Police isn’t able to establish her true identity. I intend to petition the court soon to request her release.”