LA judge rules Spanish museum can keep Nazi-looted painting
search
home page

LA judge rules Spanish museum can keep Nazi-looted painting

Judge says Spain’s refusal to give Camille Pissarro painting to Jewish heirs is ‘inconsistent’ with international agreements to return Nazi-looted art, but law gave him no choice

By John Rogers Today, 3:42 am 0 Edit
This May 12, 2005, file photo shows an unidentified visitor viewing the Impressionist painting called "Rue St.-Honore, Apres-Midi, Effet de Pluie" painted in 1897 by Camille Pissarro, on display in the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid. (AP Photo/Mariana Eliano, File)
This May 12, 2005, file photo shows an unidentified visitor viewing the Impressionist painting called "Rue St.-Honore, Apres-Midi, Effet de Pluie" painted in 1897 by Camille Pissarro, on display in the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid. (AP Photo/Mariana Eliano, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge in Los Angeles has ruled that a Spanish museum that acquired a priceless, Nazi-looted painting in 1992 is the work’s rightful owner, not the survivors of the Jewish woman who surrendered it to escape the Holocaust.

US District Judge John F. Walter ruled Tuesday that under Spanish law, Madrid’s Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum is entitled to keep the Camille Pissarro painting, “Rue St.-Honore, Apres-Midi, Effet de Pluie.”

The stunning oil-on-canvas work has been the subject of a bitter fight between the museum and the Southern California family of Lilly Cassirer since her family discovered it in 1999.

Although Walter called Spain’s refusal to give the painting up “inconsistent” with international agreements to return Nazi-looted art, he said the law requires he rule in the country’s favor.

read more:
less
comments
more