LISTEN: How garbage trucks will soon shame you for not recycling

The Times of Israel is pleased to host the second episode of a series of seven special edition podcasts on Israeli startups, produced by Firewall, a podcast about tech, culture and politics hosted by Bradley Tusk.

In this episode, Tusk, the CEO of Tusk Ventures, and Michael Eisenberg of Israel’s Aleph VC talk to Shlomy Ashkenazi, founder and CEO at GreenQ — a Jerusalem-based startup that helps municipalities and trash collecting firms glean insights about waste by inserting sensors and cameras into the trucks. This allows them to collect real-time data on the waste pickup process and understand where and when garbage collection is needed in order to provide better service and cut costs.

Tusk, Eisenberg and Ashkenazi also discuss the implications of throwing dog poop away in sidewalk trashcans (none) and the problem with diapers (huge).

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

GreenQ, with seven employees, has raised half a million dollars to date and is already generating revenues in Israel and the US.

In his Firewall podcasts, Tusk talks tech, startups, politics and regulation with a different guest each week. The Times of Israel is hosting the podcast’s special edition on Israel, which explores the world of Israeli startups in seven episodes.