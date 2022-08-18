Education minister urges PM to call emergency meeting on teachers crisis

Finland’s prime minister says she would have no problem with taking a drug test after a video of the 36-year-old partying sparked criticism.

The leaked video, which shows Sanna Marin dancing with a group of people, has been shared widely on social media and among local media.

Some have also interpreted comments by the partygoers heard on the video as referring to narcotics, something heavily debated on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister.

“I have nothing to hide. I have not used drugs and therefore I have no problem taking tests,” Marin tells reporters.

She says she was “spending an evening with friends” and that the videos were “filmed in private premises.”