ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 128

Top European diplomats caution against Rafah offensive, call for Gaza ceasefire

Siren sounds in kibbutz near Sea of Galilee as Iron Dome reportedly downs ‘suspicious target’ * Ambassador to UN says UNRWA ignoring evidence Hamas using its facilities

By ToI Staff Today, 5:01 am Edit
  • A Palestinian sits in a destroyed Rafah house in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Feb.10, 2024. (AP/Fatima Shbair)
  • Protesters calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 attacks block the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv during a protest on February 10, 2024. The banner says 'the lifespan of the government does not come at the expense of the lives of the hostages.' (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
  • Troops of the Yahalom combat engineering unit lower a camera into a tunnel shaft they dug in the courtyard of UNRWA's Gaza headquarters, to reach a Hamas underground electrical room, February 8, 2024. (Emanuel Fabian/Times of Israel)
  • Palestinians walk through the destruction left by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in Gaza City, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP/Mohammed Hajjar)
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • People gather around the carcass of a Palestinian police vehicle that was reportedly destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 10, 2024. (SAID KHATIB / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they occur.

4:47 am

Dutch foreign minister says Rafah push ‘unjustifiable’

Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot says a large Israeli military offensive in Rafah would be “unjustifiable.”

In a pair of tweets, Bruins Slot says the situation in the city, where as much as half of Gaza’s population has fled, is “very worrying.”

“Hard to see how large-scale military operations in such a densely populated area would not lead to many civilian casualties and a bigger humanitarian catastrophe. This is unjustifiable,” she writes.

She adds that a truce, followed by a long-term ceasefire is needed, and calls for hostages to be released.

4:36 am

UK’s Cameron worried over Rafah offensive, calls for progress toward ceasefire

British Foreign Minister David Cameron says he is “deeply concerned” about the prospect of an Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

In a statement on X, Cameron says fighting must stop immediately so aid can enter and hostages can be freed, followed by “progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire.”

3:04 am

Trump: US aid to Israel, Ukraine should be loaned, in case ‘they drop us like a dog’

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

At a rally in South Carolina, former US president Donald Trump calls for military aid to Israel, Ukraine and elsewhere to be structured as a loan, with Washington able to demand repayment in case of insufficient support.

“They want to give $100 billion to a few countries,” he says, celebrating the defeat of a bill that would have funded military aid for Israel and Ukraine as well as stiffer border restrictions.

“Give them the money, and if they can pay it back, they pay it back. If they can’t pay it back they don’t have to pay it back … but if they go to another nation, they drop us like a dog,” he says. “If that happens to our country, then very simply we call [in] the loan and we say we want our money, because we give money and then they go to the other side.”

Trump does not mention Israel, but does seem concerned that Ukraine could be given money “and then make a deal with Russia.”

He does mention Israel after promising to “stop that war [in Ukraine], stop other wars from happening.”

The Senate bill includes aid mainly for Ukraine, with some for Israel and Taiwan thrown in, as well as tougher immigration rules on the US-Mexico border inserted to entice GOP support. The bill now appears dead in the water after Republicans rejected it Wednesday, largely under Trump’s urging.

“We crushed crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous open borders bill,” Trump declares. “The whole group did a great job in Congress. We crushed it.”

AFP contributed.

 

1:43 am

Siren in north triggered by Iron Dome interception — reports

Hebrew media reports say a rocket siren that sounded at Kibbutz Kadarim, near the Sea of Galilee, was set off by an Iron Dome missile interceptor being fired at a “suspicious target.”

Residents tear Tiberias, a seaside city some 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) from Kadarim, report hearing a loud explosion, according to the Ynet news website.

1:36 am

Israeli ambassador says UN ‘buried its head in sand’ regarding Hamas allegations

Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan says on X that UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini “refused” an Israeli request to search UNRWA facilities in Gaza after passing evidence showing the Hamas terror group had been using the facilities, accusing him of trying to avoid hearing about such allegations.

Erdan, who calls on Lazzarini to resign, does not say if the agency was informed specifically about the Hamas data center the army says was found beneath its Gaza headquarters.

Lazzarini said earlier that UNRWA does not have “the capacity to undertake military inspections of what is or might be under its premises.”

1:12 am

Rocket sirens sound near Sea of Galilee

Rocket sirens have sounded in Kadarim, a kibbutz northwest of the Sea of Galilee, significantly deeper inside Israel than most attacks from Lebanon and Syria.

The kibbutz lies some 20 kilometers (13 miles) from the Lebanon border.

The suspected attack comes amid an uptick in cross border fire on Israel’s northern frontier.

There is no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

