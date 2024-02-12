IDF safely rescues 2 hostages from Gaza’s Rafah in daring nighttime operation

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they occur.
Ship targeted by missiles near Yemen, British maritime security firm says
British maritime security firm Ambrey says that a Marshall Islands-flagged, Greece-owned bulk carrier was targeted by missiles in two separate incidents within two minutes while transiting through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
The bulker was reportedly hit and sustained physical damage on the starboard side, Ambrey adds.
Ambrey had first reported that the carrier had sighted a projectile near the vessel 23 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti’s Khor Angar and 40 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Mokha.
Yemen’s Houthis have attacked shipping routes in the Red Sea as part of what they say is their response to Israel’s campaign against the Palestinian terrorists, who are — like the Houthis — backed by Iran.
The Houthi attacks have prompted the US and Britain to launch waves of strikes on rebel-held areas in Yemen.
Hamas-run health ministry says ‘around 100’ killed in Rafah strikes as Israel rescued 2 hostages
Predawn Israeli strikes during an operation to rescue two Israeli hostages held in the southern Gaza city of Rafah killed “around 100” people, the Strip’s Hamas-run health ministry says in a statement.
The statement revises upward the ministry’s earlier toll of 52 people killed in the strikes on the city along the Egyptian border.
The Israel Defense Forces said it used intense firepower against gunmen in and around the building were the two hostages were held. It said “many terrorists were killed.”
Hospital says two hostages rescued from Gaza are in stable condition
“I’m very happy to announce that this evening two released hostages landed here at Sheba medical center, Israel’s largest hospital,” says Prof. Arnon Afek, director of Sheba.
“They were received in our ER and initial examinations were conducted by our ER staff and they are in a stable condition and being tended to,” Afek says.
Fernando Simon Marman (61) and Norberto Louis Har (70) were rescued overnight in a joint operation by the IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police in Rafah.
Herzog: Israel won’t stop until all the hostages held in Gaza are home
President Isaac Herzog welcomes the return of the two hostages freed in an overnight operation in Gaza’s Rafah, invoking medieval Jewish scholar Maimonides who said “there is no greater mitzvah than the redemption of captives.”
“I salute everyone who brought Fernando and Luis home in a daring rescue operation. We will continue to act in every way to return all the hostages to their homes,” Herzog adds.
It is believed that 130 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza — not all of them alive — after 105 civilians were released from Hamas captivity during a weeklong truce in late November, and four hostages were released prior to that. Three hostages have been rescued by troops alive, including the two today, and the bodies of 11 hostages have also been recovered, including three mistakenly killed by the military. The IDF has confirmed the deaths of 29 of those still held by Hamas, citing new intelligence and findings obtained by troops operating in Gaza.
One more person is listed as missing since October 7, and their fate is still unknown.
Hamas is also holding the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin since 2014, as well as two Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are both thought to be alive after entering the Strip of their own accord in 2014 and 2015 respectively.
IDF spokesman: Troops used their bodies to shield hostages from gunfire during rescue operation
IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, in a morning press conference after the rescue of two Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity in southern Gaza’s Rafah, says troops carried out a “professional and accurate operation” and physically protected Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Norberto Louis Har, 70, from the terrorists’ gunfire.
“Overnight, we brought back Louis and Fernando. This was a complex rescue operation under fire based on sensitive intelligence. A professional and accurate operation,” Hagari says.
“This is an operation that we prepared for and were waiting for the conditions that would make it possible to carry it out,” he says.
Hagari says that as officers of police’s elite Yamam unit breached the apartment in Rafah where the pair were being held by Hamas terrorists, at 1:49 a.m., they “hugged and protected Luis and Fernando with their bodies.”
He says fighting occurred at a number of locations, with airstrikes being carried out against Hamas terrorists in the area at 1:50 a.m.
“The troops pulled Louis and Fernando out of the apartment and rescued them under fire, until they reached the safe zone,” Hagari says.
“It was a very tense and very touching night. Such an operation was made possible thanks to the great sacrifice of the standing army and reserve troops who fell and were injured in the battles. Without their sacrifice, we would not have reached this moment,” he continues.
Hagari says that “even this morning, we don’t forget for a moment that 134 hostages are still being held in Gaza.”
“If you can hear me now, we are very determined to bring you home and we will not miss any opportunity to bring you home,” he adds in a message to the remaining hostages.
Gantz welcomes return of Gaza hostages freed by IDF, mourns soldiers killed in separate operation
War cabinet minister Benny Gantz welcomes the return of the two hostages rescued overnight from the Gaza Strip, while mourning the deaths of the two soldiers killed in a separate operation.
“We will never give up on them. The IDF, the Shin Bet and the police special forces acted precisely and courageously,” he writes.
“Along with the great joy at the return home of Fernando [Marman] and Louis [Har], there is great sadness at the fall of Sgt. First Class Adi Eldor and Sgt. First Class (res.) Alon Kleinman as they fought for us,” Gantz writes. “We will not stop working to return all 134 abductees home. We remember, and we continue.”
Hamas rails against Israel’s ‘massacre’ in Rafah as 2 hostages rescued
Hamas in its initial response to the IDF rescue of two hostages rails against “the massacre the Israeli army conducted in Rafah tonight” and blames the US “for giving the green light to Netanyahu.”
The military said it used intense firepower against gunmen in and around the building where the two hostages were held. It said “many terrorists were killed.” Hamas has said over 50 people are dead.
Hamas calls the operation a continuation of the “genocidal war” and the forced displacement attempts against the Palestinian people.
Knesset speaker hails rescue: ‘Finally good news, you’ve given hope to entire nation’
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana fetes the “impressive, heroic and complex rescue operation” that freed the two hostages from Gaza.
“Finally good news,” he says in thanking security forces. “You’ve offered hope to an entire nation.”
“We will not rest until we bring them all back.”
Argentine president welcomes rescue of 2 hostages, who are country’s citizens
The two freed hostages immigrated to Israel from Argentina, and Argentine President Javier Milei, who only days ago visited Israel, puts out a statement celebrating their freedom.
“The Office of the President thanks the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police for having successfully completed the rescue of the Argentines Fernando Simon Marman and Louis Har,” the presidency says in a post on X.
“During his visit to the State of Israel, President Javier Milei reiterated to President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the request for the release of each of the Argentine hostages, and continues to firmly maintain his condemnation of Hamas terrorism.”
La Oficina del Presidente agradece a las Fuerzas de Defensa Israelíes, al Shabak y a la Policía israelí por haber culminado con éxito el rescate de los argentinos Fernando Simon Marman (60) y Louis Har (70), quienes estaban secuestrados desde el pasado 7 de octubre por el grupo…
— Oficina del Presidente (@OPRArgentina) February 12, 2024
Video shows chopper carrying rescued hostages arriving at hospital
A video shows the moment a military helicopter carrying the two rescued hostages arrived at Sheba Medical Center.
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage right now? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and emails; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including exclusive webinars with our reporters and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel eleven years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel