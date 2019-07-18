Jewish Agency head urges Corbyn to launch external probe of Labour anti-Semitism

Israel’s EMT service Magen David Adom this week carried out a training seminar in Milwaukee on response to attacks on public religious institutions.

The training session was held in response to recent attacks in schools and houses of worship in the US.

Magend David Adom says it is uniquely trained in responding to such attacks due to its experience with terror attacks in Israel.

Organizers say over 150 people from dozens of faith-based groups completed the course.

“Unfortunately, over the years, we had a lot of experience with terrible events and one of the things that we saw is everybody can save lives,” MDA paramedic Raphael Herbst tells ABC News. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Christian, Muslim, religious, nonreligious, it’s for everyone. Every human being should be able to know how to save people’s lives.”