Jewish Agency head urges Corbyn to launch external probe of Labour anti-Semitism
search
home page
Live Now

Jewish Agency head urges Corbyn to launch external probe of Labour anti-Semitism

Herzog, in letter to UK politician, calls party’s handling of allegations ‘scandalous,’ urges thorough investigation

By TOI staff Today, 2:33 pm 0 Edit
Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog speaking at the Jewish Federation's annual General Assembly in Tel Aviv, on October 23, 2018. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)
Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog speaking at the Jewish Federation's annual General Assembly in Tel Aviv, on October 23, 2018. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

2:38 pm

24 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio

A suspected arson attack on an animation production company in Japan has killed 24 people and injured dozens more on Thursday, with flames gutting the building in the city of Kyoto.

Police say the fierce blaze appeared to have been started deliberately, but there is no immediate information on a possible motive.

If arson is confirmed, the attack will be among the deadliest criminal acts in decades in Japan, where violent crime is very rare.

— AFP

2:37 pm

Daily Mail defends story linking Israel’s Barak to Epstein

Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper defends its decision to publish photos of former prime minister Ehud Barak entering the mansion of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2016.

Barak’s lawyers wrote to the Daily Mail on Wednesday demanding that it retract Tuesday’s story and pay “substantial damages to vindicate his reputation and compensate him.”

Screenshot of Daily Mail website showing article relating to Ehud Barak, July 16, 2019

But the Mail says it “stands by its recent story concerning Ehud Barak’s relationship with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein 100 percent… We note that Mr Barak’s assertion that he was not party to Mr Epstein’s illegal activities is a denial of a claim we have never made.”

— with AFP

2:36 pm

Jewish Agency head urges Corbyn to launch external probe of Labour anti-Semitism

Jewish Agency chief Isaac Herzog urges UK Labour party head Jeremy Corbyn to form an external investigative committee to probe allegations of anti-Semitism in the party.

Herzog, in a letter to Corbyn, refers to a recent BBC program on Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism claims, calling the party’s treatment of allegations “scandalous.”

“It is difficult to grasp the reckless and dismissive manner in which party institutions treated members who distributed anti-Semitic imagery or engaged in anti-Semitic slander,” he writes.

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog speaks during the main ceremony of the March of the Living, at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp at Oswiecim, Poland, May 2, 2019. (March of the Living feed screen capture)

Herzog, a former head of Israel’s Labor party, speaks out against the “demonization” of Israel and a double standard no other country is subjected to.

He urges an immediate and thorough investigation after which “British Jews will be able to once again feel safe and wanted in Labour, as they were before.”

read more:
comments
Live Now
2:36 pm

Jewish Agency head urges Corbyn to launch external probe of Labour anti-Semitism

Jewish Agency chief Isaac Herzog urges UK Labour party head Jeremy Corbyn to form an external investigative committee to probe allegations of anti-Semitism in the party.

Herzog, in a letter to Corbyn, refers to a recent BBC program on Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism claims, calling the party’s treatment of allegations “scandalous.”

“It is difficult to grasp the reckless and dismissive manner in which party institutions treated members who distributed anti-Semitic imagery or engaged in anti-Semitic slander,” he writes.

Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog speaks during the main ceremony of the March of the Living, at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp at Oswiecim, Poland, May 2, 2019. (March of the Living feed screen capture)

Herzog, a former head of Israel’s Labor party, speaks out against the “demonization” of Israel and a double standard no other country is subjected to.

He urges an immediate and thorough investigation after which “British Jews will be able to once again feel safe and wanted in Labour, as they were before.”