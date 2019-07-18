Report: URWP chief Rafi Peretz being pressured to move aside for Ayelet Shaked

Officials in the Union of Right-Wing Parties are increasingly pressuring chairman Rafi Peretz to move aside and allow former justice minister Ayelet Shaked to lead the Knesset slate into the election, Channel 12 news reports.

The popular Shaked has reportedly demanded the No. 1 spot as a condition to join the alliance.

Peretz has refused to budge, but Channel 12 says he is becoming more and more isolated in that position.

Shaked ran alongside Naftali Bennett in the New Right party in the April election, but their slate fell just shy of the required number of votes to enter the legislature.