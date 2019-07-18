The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Gantz: World must respond with strength to Iran’s seizure of tanker
Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz responds to news Iran has seized an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.
“It’s time the world, and particularly European countries, woke up,” he says. “Some things must be nipped in the bud, and with strength.”
“The Iranians must know Israel can and will defend itself, and the world must send a similar message.”
24 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio
A suspected arson attack on an animation production company in Japan has killed 24 people and injured dozens more on Thursday, with flames gutting the building in the city of Kyoto.
Police say the fierce blaze appeared to have been started deliberately, but there is no immediate information on a possible motive.
If arson is confirmed, the attack will be among the deadliest criminal acts in decades in Japan, where violent crime is very rare.
— AFP
Daily Mail defends story linking Israel’s Barak to Epstein
Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper defends its decision to publish photos of former prime minister Ehud Barak entering the mansion of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2016.
Barak’s lawyers wrote to the Daily Mail on Wednesday demanding that it retract Tuesday’s story and pay “substantial damages to vindicate his reputation and compensate him.”
But the Mail says it “stands by its recent story concerning Ehud Barak’s relationship with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein 100 percent… We note that Mr Barak’s assertion that he was not party to Mr Epstein’s illegal activities is a denial of a claim we have never made.”
— with AFP
Jewish Agency head urges Corbyn to launch external probe of Labour anti-Semitism
Jewish Agency chief Isaac Herzog urges UK Labour party head Jeremy Corbyn to form an external investigative committee to probe allegations of anti-Semitism in the party.
Herzog, in a letter to Corbyn, refers to a recent BBC program on Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism claims, calling the party’s treatment of allegations “scandalous.”
“It is difficult to grasp the reckless and dismissive manner in which party institutions treated members who distributed anti-Semitic imagery or engaged in anti-Semitic slander,” he writes.
Herzog, a former head of Israel’s Labor party, speaks out against the “demonization” of Israel and a double standard no other country is subjected to.
He urges an immediate and thorough investigation after which “British Jews will be able to once again feel safe and wanted in Labour, as they were before.”
