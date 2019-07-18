The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
UK lawmakers impede path to no-deal Brexit with new motion
British lawmakers have put a roadblock in the path of any attempt to take Britain out of the European Union without a divorce deal.
The House of Commons has passed a motion that stops the government from suspending Parliament in the weeks before the UK’s scheduled October 31 departure date.
Boris Johnson, who is likely to be elected Britain’s new prime minister next week, has not ruled out such a suspension if lawmakers try to block his Brexit plan. He says the country must leave the EU on schedule, even if that means quitting the bloc without a divorce deal.
Most economists say a no-deal Brexit would batter the economy, and a majority of lawmakers opposes leaving without an agreement.
The 315-274 Commons vote saw several ministers abstain rather than support the government’s call to keep suspending Parliament as an option.
— AP
Turkey calls on US to reverse decision on F-35 exclusion
Washington’s decision to exclude Turkey from an American-led fighter jet program goes against the “spirit of alliance,” the Turkish government says, calling on its NATO ally to reverse the decision.
In a major break with a longtime ally, US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday said Turkey is being kicked out of the F-35 program because it is buying the Russian S-400 air defense system. The United States says the S-400 would compromise the F-35 program and aid Russian intelligence.
In a statement, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry rejects that assertion.
“This unilateral step is incompatible with the spirit of alliance and is not based on any legitimate justification,” the ministry said. “Not only is it unfair to keep Turkey out of a program of which it is a partner but the claim that the S-400 will weaken the F-35 is invalid.”
The ministry says: “We call on the United States to come back from this mistake that will cause irreparable damage to our strategic ties.”
— AP
MDA paramedics prepare faith groups in Milwaukee to respond to attacks
Israel’s EMT service Magen David Adom this week carried out a training seminar in Milwaukee on response to attacks on public religious institutions.
The training session was held in response to recent attacks in schools and houses of worship in the US.
Magend David Adom says it is uniquely trained in responding to such attacks due to its experience with terror attacks in Israel.
Organizers say over 150 people from dozens of faith-based groups completed the course.
“Unfortunately, over the years, we had a lot of experience with terrible events and one of the things that we saw is everybody can save lives,” MDA paramedic Raphael Herbst tells ABC News. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Christian, Muslim, religious, nonreligious, it’s for everyone. Every human being should be able to know how to save people’s lives.”
Gantz: World must respond with strength to Iran’s seizure of tanker
Blue and White party chief Benny Gantz responds to news Iran has seized an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.
“It’s time the world, and particularly European countries, woke up,” he says. “Some things must be nipped in the bud, and with strength.”
“The Iranians must know Israel can and will defend itself, and the world must send a similar message.”
24 dead in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio
A suspected arson attack on an animation production company in Japan has killed 24 people and injured dozens more on Thursday, with flames gutting the building in the city of Kyoto.
Police say the fierce blaze appeared to have been started deliberately, but there is no immediate information on a possible motive.
If arson is confirmed, the attack will be among the deadliest criminal acts in decades in Japan, where violent crime is very rare.
— AFP
Daily Mail defends story linking Israel’s Barak to Epstein
Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper defends its decision to publish photos of former prime minister Ehud Barak entering the mansion of disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2016.
Barak’s lawyers wrote to the Daily Mail on Wednesday demanding that it retract Tuesday’s story and pay “substantial damages to vindicate his reputation and compensate him.”
But the Mail says it “stands by its recent story concerning Ehud Barak’s relationship with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein 100 percent… We note that Mr Barak’s assertion that he was not party to Mr Epstein’s illegal activities is a denial of a claim we have never made.”
— with AFP
Jewish Agency head urges Corbyn to launch external probe of Labour anti-Semitism
Jewish Agency chief Isaac Herzog urges UK Labour party head Jeremy Corbyn to form an external investigative committee to probe allegations of anti-Semitism in the party.
Herzog, in a letter to Corbyn, refers to a recent BBC program on Labour’s handling of anti-Semitism claims, calling the party’s treatment of allegations “scandalous.”
“It is difficult to grasp the reckless and dismissive manner in which party institutions treated members who distributed anti-Semitic imagery or engaged in anti-Semitic slander,” he writes.
Herzog, a former head of Israel’s Labor party, speaks out against the “demonization” of Israel and a double standard no other country is subjected to.
He urges an immediate and thorough investigation after which “British Jews will be able to once again feel safe and wanted in Labour, as they were before.”
