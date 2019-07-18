Bennett won’t vote to disband Knesset again: ‘Israel will exist after Netanyahu’

New Right party chief Naftali Bennett tells Channel 12 news that he will not vote to disband the Knesset again should Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fail to form a coalition after the September 19 election.

“I will vote against disbanding the Knesset…it won’t happen,” he says in excerpts from an interview. “The State of Israel existed before Netanyahu and will exist after him.”

He adds that there are currently “five, six or seven” politicians who could do a good job as prime minister other than Netanyahu.

It is not clear whether Bennett’s resolve will matter: his party failed to clear the electoral threshold in the last national vote in April and he is currently outside the Knesset.