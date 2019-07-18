Levy-Abekasis: Time to let go of ‘left’ and ‘right,’ come together for country

At their press conference, Peretz praises Levy-Abekasis as a fighter for social rights, “a ground-breaking woman” who has always impressed him with her “inspiring” work for the public.

Levy-Abekasis says she received merger offers from right and left but “when the offer came from Amir it felt natural to me to bring down the walls and look at what unites and connects us…it’s time we let go of the terms ‘right’ and ‘left’ and came together for the good of the country.”

She adds that some offers were “more enticing and safer, but I preferred to go with someone I could trust. He’s proven himself in the past.”