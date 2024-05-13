The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

5:30 am

Memorial Day events to continue today, with siren and nationwide ceremonies at 11 a.m.

An IDF soldier places flowers and flags on graves of fallen soldiers at the Kiryat Shmona military cemetery, on May 12, 2024, ahead of Memorial Day. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)
More Memorial Day events are scheduled for today starting at 11 a.m., when a two-minute siren will blare across the country to comemmorate its fallen soldiers and terror victims, this year overshadowed by the Hamas massacre of October 7 and the ensuing months-long war in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the main state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem at 11 a.m., followed by another event in memory of victims of terror at 1 p.m.

Other ministers will attend ceremonies at 11 a.m. around the country, despite some bereaved families urging them to stay away.

Politicians from across the spectrum have urged keeping the deep political divisions and heated discourse out of the Memorial Day ceremonies, hoping to solemnly unite ahead of the abrupt switch in the evening to Independence Day events.

5:19 am

Palestinian media reports overnight IDF strikes, including on Hamas police in Rafah

Palestinian media outlets report Israeli airstrikes on the eastern neighborhoods of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The IDF reportedly uses drones to target Hamas police vehicles in Rafah.

Overnight airstrikes are also reported in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City in the northern Strip, allegedly causing at least one fatality and more casualties.

3:14 am

Blinken calls Gallant to urge protection of Gazan civilians, more aid to territory

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (left) speaks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken outside the Kirya military HQ in Tel Aviv, January 9, 2024. (Elad Malka/ Defense Ministry)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks on the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the situation in Gaza, with the American top diplomat reiterating recent warnings against a major offensive in the city of Rafah.

According to a statement issued by State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, Blinken “underscored the urgent need to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza,” urging Gallant to “ensure assistance can move into Gaza and help address distribution challenges inside of Gaza as Israel pursues Hamas targets.”

Blinken also “affirmed the ironclad US commitment to Israel’s security and the shared objective of the defeat of Hamas,” the statement says.

There is no immediate readout from Gallant’s office.

2:09 am

Clip shows hundreds of IDF soldiers singing the national anthem inside Gaza

Many Israeli soldiers currently stationed in the Gaza Strip are filmed singing the national anthem “Hatikva” at the start of Memorial Day.

A clip posted by the Kan public broadcaster shows hundreds of troops singing in front of an Israeli flag in the so-called Netzarim Corridor in the Strip’s center, which separates Gaza’s north from the south.

