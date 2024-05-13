More Memorial Day events are scheduled for today starting at 11 a.m., when a two-minute siren will blare across the country to comemmorate its fallen soldiers and terror victims, this year overshadowed by the Hamas massacre of October 7 and the ensuing months-long war in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the main state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem at 11 a.m., followed by another event in memory of victims of terror at 1 p.m.

Other ministers will attend ceremonies at 11 a.m. around the country, despite some bereaved families urging them to stay away.

Politicians from across the spectrum have urged keeping the deep political divisions and heated discourse out of the Memorial Day ceremonies, hoping to solemnly unite ahead of the abrupt switch in the evening to Independence Day events.