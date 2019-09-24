2020 hopefuls give cautious backing to impeachment moves

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is reiterating that Congress should start “impeachment inquiries” into President Donald Trump, but is stopping short of calling for a start to efforts to remove the president. Still, he calls it “likely.”

Speaking at a campaign event in Davenport, Iowa, the Vermont senator says, “Enough is enough.”

His comments come as House Democrats in Washington appear to be moving closer to launching impeachment proceedings after Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

“Today, I hope very much that the Judiciary Committee will go forward with an impeachment inquiry,” Sanders says.

Biden’s presidential campaign says the candidate plans Tuesday to call for Congress to impeach Trump if the administration does not cooperate fully with all ongoing House investigations and subpoenas.

Biden plans to frame the situation as just the latest in a line of Trump’s abuses of presidential power.

Sanders had previously expressed support for inquiries into the president, but expressed reservations that the drawn-out impeachment process would be a political boon to Trump.

— AP