The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
3rd lawmaker from Shas party enters self-quarantine
Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen has gone into self-quarantine after being informed he was near a carrier of the coronavirus last week.
Cohen’s office says he will remain in quarantine until March 28 in accordance with Health Ministry directives requiring a person to quarantine for 14 days from the time of potential exposure.
He is the seventh lawmaker to go into quarantine and third from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party.
Likud warns of fourth elections if Edelstein replaced as Knesset speaker
The Likud party’s Yuli Edelstein tells Army Radio that if he is replaced as Knesset Speaker, Israel will go to a fourth consecutive round of elections.
He also refuses to commit to holding a vote on choosing a speaker tomorrow, when the Knesset will reopen after Edelstein shuttered it last week, citing virus fears and a need for a compromise between Likud and the rival Blue and White party.
Likud MK Miki Zohar, who also speaks with the radio station, echoes that message.
“Blue and White has lost its humanity,” he says. “They’re insane.”
Netanyahu, the head of Likud, warned yesterday that replacing Edelstein would sink the chances of a unity coalition and called on Blue and White to join a “emergency unity government” in which he would serve first as premier.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz rejected Netanyahu’s “ultimatums” and his party vowed to push on with replacing Edelstein.
Senior Health Ministry official: Tens of thousands in Israel won’t die from virus
A top Health Ministry is skeptical of predictions that large numbers of Israelis will die from the new coronavirus.
“I’m scared. Do I think this will happen? No, I don’t think tens of thousands will die here. There will be death because this is a serious disease,” Dr. Boaz Lev, head of the ministry’s epidemic unit, tells Kan public radio.
In a television interview last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the virus could kill “tens of thousands” in Israel and claimed it could be the biggest threat to humanity since the Middle Ages.
Lev also says the new requirements for people to remain at hope will help curb the spread of the virus.
“We’ll see the results in another ten days,” he says. “Gloves and masks aren’t the solution, rather distancing from each other.”
Global virus death toll passes 13,000; over 1 billion people confined to their homes
Nearly one billion people around the world are confined to their homes today, as the coronavirus death toll crosses 13,000 and factories are shut in worst-hit Italy after another single-day fatalities record.
The raging pandemic has forced lockdowns in 35 countries across the globe, disrupting lives, travel and businesses as governments scramble to shut borders and unleash hundreds of billions in emergency measures to avoid a widespread virus-fueled economic meltdown.
More than 300,000 infections have been confirmed worldwide, with the situation increasingly grim in Italy where the death toll spiked to more than 4,800 — over a third of the global total.
— AFP
New emergency virus regulations to take effect at 8 a.m.
New emergency regulations to contain the coronavirus outbreak will take effect this morning at 8 a.m.
The restrictions, which will be enforced by police, require Israelis to remain at home unless going to work or doing other essential tasks such as buying food or medicine.
Virus advances worldwide as medical supplies dwindle
The US and Europe are reporting soaring new cases of the novel coronavirus, prompting a scramble in some regions to set up additional hospital beds and replenish much-needed medical supplies.
Italy announced its biggest day-to-day increase of infections, which rose by 6,600 with nearly 800 new fatalities from the virus that causes COVID-19. The country’s total death toll of more than 4,825 has surpassed the number of deaths in China, where the first cases emerged late last year.
In the US, where multiple states have ordered residents to stay indoors, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the government is “literally scouring the globe looking for medical supplies.” Health care workers from Oklahoma City to Minneapolis are seeking donations of protective equipment. Staff at a Detroit hospital begin creating homemade face masks for workers. Even rural hospitals are strained as people increasingly felt the pandemic closing in.
The contagion is starting to be felt in US cities far from major metropolitan areas, including places that have resisted drastic shutdown measures. About 150 countries now have confirmed cases, and deaths have been reported in more than 30 American states. There are now more than 300,000 confirmed cases worldwide, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.
— AP
