3rd lawmaker from Shas party enters self-quarantine

The Likud party’s Yuli Edelstein tells Army Radio that if he is replaced as Knesset Speaker, Israel will go to a fourth consecutive round of elections.

He also refuses to commit to holding a vote on choosing a speaker tomorrow, when the Knesset will reopen after Edelstein shuttered it last week, citing virus fears and a need for a compromise between Likud and the rival Blue and White party.

Likud MK Miki Zohar, who also speaks with the radio station, echoes that message.

“Blue and White has lost its humanity,” he says. “They’re insane.”

Netanyahu, the head of Likud, warned yesterday that replacing Edelstein would sink the chances of a unity coalition and called on Blue and White to join a “emergency unity government” in which he would serve first as premier.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz rejected Netanyahu’s “ultimatums” and his party vowed to push on with replacing Edelstein.