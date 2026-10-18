6 injured after Houthi strike hits southern Saudi Arabia, civil defense says

A Houthi projectile injured at least six people in southern Saudi Arabia today after it struck a residential area in Najran near the border with Yemen, according to the kingdom’s civil defense agency.

“On Sunday, civil defense in the city of Najran responded to the fall of an enemy projectile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia at a residential site, resulting in six citizens being injured and material damage to three homes and three vehicles,” the civil defense says on X.

For weeks, the Iran-backed Houthis have targeted airports and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia on a near-daily basis, as fighting between the kingdom and the group has sharply escalated.