The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Activists say Istanbul Pride banned by Turkish authorities
Activists in Istanbul say Turkish authorities have banned a pride march for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex rights for the fifth year.
In a statement, the volunteer group organizing Istanbul Pride says the governor’s office banned the march in central Taksim district as well as a square designated for demonstrations west of the city.
Amnesty International called on Turkey this week to lift the “arbitrary ban.” It said authorities rejected all suggested locations in the city by deeming the LGBTI community “societally objectionable.”
Up to 100,000 people gathered for a pride march in Istanbul in 2014, but police have blocked such marches since.
Activists said they would continue voicing their demands.
— AP
Taliban bombers kill 19, including Afghan election workers
Taliban bombers targeting a district center in southern Afghanistan have killed at least 19 people, including eight election workers, according to officials.
The attack comes as a new round of talks between the United States and the Taliban to end the 18-year long war in Afghanistan entered a second day in Qatar.
The militants rammed four armored vehicles packed with explosives into a government compound in Maruf district late Saturday, a police spokesman in southern Kandahar province said.
“Unfortunately 11 policemen were martyred and 27 more injured,” Qasim Afghan tells AFP.
Eight election workers who were stationed at the center to register voters ahead of the presidential polls in September were also killed in the attack, says Zabiullah Sadaat, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC).
Afghanistan’s twice-delayed presidential election is now slated for September 28.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, with a spokesman tweeting that their fighters had captured the district center, killing 57 security forces.
Afghanistan’s interior ministry however rejected the claim, saying in a statement that the militants had been beaten back and 25 insurgents killed.
— AFP
Planned strike at Ben Gurion called off after court issues injunction
A general strike at Ben Gurion International Airport planned is called off after a court issues an injunction barring the protest action that was planned for Tuesday.
In a hearing this afternoon, the Tel Aviv Labor Court orders the government to resolve the ongoing spat with Population and Immigration Authority, whose airport workers say their salaries are often delayed or not paid in full.
After the workers threatened to strike last week, a number of airlines warned they would cancel all flights in and out of Tel Aviv on Tuesday if there would be no immigration services available.
The planned strike would have affected some 80,000 passengers on 540 flights arriving and leaving Israel.
Airlines told to clear planes from Sde Dov by midnight — report
Charter airlines Arkia and Israir have reportedly been instructed to remove their planes from the Sde Dov Airport by the midnight deadline, in a signal the last-ditch efforts to stave off the closure of the small Tel Aviv airfield were unsuccessful.
The Kan public broadcaster says the owners of private planes were also instructed to clear Sde Dov in the coming hours.
The report comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an emergency overnight meeting with newly appointed Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich in an effort to save the airport that is seen by some as vital for tourism to the southern city of Eilat.
Smotrich has proposed a plan to delay the closure until construction plans at the site are approved, which is expected to take three years. However, the passage of the legislation in the Knesset is expected to take no less than 48 hours, meaning Netanyahu isn’t likely to announce a last-minute change of plan.
Protests have been held in Eilat and other locations in recent weeks against the plan to shutter the Sde Dov airport on Monday, July 1, some 81 years after it was constructed.
UN chief urges action to avert climate change ‘catastrophe’
UN chief Antonio Guterres says climate-related devastation was striking the planet on a weekly basis and warned Sunday that urgent action must be taken to avoid a catastrophe.
“We are here because the world is facing a grave climate emergency,” Guterres tells a two-day Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting to prepare for a Climate Action Summit in New York in September.
“Climate disruption is happening now… It is progressing even faster than the world’s top scientists have predicted,” the UN secretary general says. “It is outpacing our efforts to address it. Climate change is running faster than we are.”
“Every week brings new climate-related devastation… floods, drought, heatwaves, wildfires and super storms,” Guterres says.
"I am asking all leaders, from governments and private sector, to present plans – at the summit or at the latest by December 2020 – to cut greenhouse emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 and get to carbon neutrality by 2050."
Powerful words from @antonioguterres at #ADClimateMeeting pic.twitter.com/g53cihDBcW
— Inger Andersen (@andersen_inger) June 30, 2019
He warned the situation would only deteriorate unless “we act now with ambition and urgency,” but some of the world’s decision-makers still did not realize the dangers.
— AFP
Sudan police fire tear gas at Khartoum protesters
Sudanese police fired tear gas at protesters in three districts of Khartoum as thousands gather in response to a call for a mass demonstration against the ruling generals, witnesses say.
Tear gas was used in the northern district of Bari and in Mamura and Arkweit, eastern Khartoum, as protesters chanted “Civilian rule! Civilian rule!”
Security forces also fired tear gas at demonstrators in the eastern town of Gadaref, a witness says.
#Sudan out in strength. Footage filmed moments ago from Abd Al-Fadil Al-Maaz Street walking into Ishraga Park, #Khartoum 2 (الخرطوم 2). Already reports of teargas and gunshots in other areas. Footage filmed from here: https://t.co/cjeQElePyv #مليونيه30يونيو #StandWithSudan pic.twitter.com/5FzpyDKm6v
— Benjamin Strick (@BenDoBrown) June 30, 2019
Israel frees Palestinian Authority’s minister for Jerusalem affairs
Israel releases the Palestinian Authority minister for Jerusalem affairs from custody after questioning him over claims he organized activities in the city in violation of Israeli rules, his lawyer says.
Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs Fadi al-Hadami had been arrested in his East Jerusalem home early this morning and taken for questioning, with a police spokesman saying he had been involved in unspecified “activities in Jerusalem.”
His lawyer Mohannad Jbara says the arrest was due to recent activities that have included accompanying Chile’s president during a visit to Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque complex.
Jbara says Hadami was released this afternoon.
— AFP
Palestinians: 15 injured in overnight clashes with police in East Jerusalem
Palestinian officials say 15 residents of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya were injured in overnight clashes with Israeli police.
It was the third consecutive night of violence in Issawiya following the shooting death of a Palestinian man late Thursday.
Israeli police say 20-year-old Mohammed Obeid had hurled fireworks at officers and presented a lethal threat when he was shot. But residents accuse police of using excessive force and shooting Obeid from a very short distance.
Mohammed Abu Homus, a community leader, say the family is demanding an autopsy. The family has also asked a court to order the release of Obeid’s body.
Turkey official says Ankara ready to retaliate after threats by Libya’s Haftar
Turkey’s defense ministry says it’s ready to retaliate against any attacks on Turkish vessels and interests by the forces of Libya’s Khalifa Haftar.
Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar says there would be “heavy” consequences to any “hostile attitude or attacks.”
The comments come after a spokesman for the self-styled Libyan National Army called Turkish assets in Libya “legitimate targets,” accusing Turkey of helping rival militias allied with the U.N.-supported government.
Akar said Turkey was in Libya to support “regional peace and stability.” His comments were carried by the official Anadolu news agency.
The LNA, led by Haftar, controls much of the country’s east and south. It launched an offensive against the weak Tripoli-based government in April. The fighting threatens a new wave of violence in Libya.
— AP
Trump leaves South Korea for US after historic step into the North
US President Donald Trump leaves South Korea after a trip to Asia that took in a G20 summit in Japan and a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the peninsula.
Trump departs on Air Force One just before 1000 GMT (7 p.m. local time) en route to Washington, a few hours after he became the first sitting US president to step onto North Korean soil.
— AFP
Palestinians free businessman who attended Bahrain workshop
The Palestinian Authority has released from custody a West Bank businessman arrested for attending a US-led conference in Bahrain aimed at starting a Middle East peace effort, according to a family member and business associate.
Salah Abu Mayala, a businessman from the West Bank city of Hebron, was arrested yesterday and released late that night after taking part in last week’s conference which the PA boycotted.
The family of Abu Mayala, who is in his 70s and has health problems, refused to comment on the arrest when contacted by AFP, but a family member in the southern West Bank city says he was back at home.
Fellow Hebron resident and businessman Ashraf Jabari, who also attended the Bahrain workshop, confirms to The Times of Israel on that Abu Mayala had been released.
— with AFP
Sudan braces for showdown between protesters and army
Sudan’s pro-democracy movement is organizing marches in the capital, Khartoum, and across the country to pressure the military to transfer power to civilians.
Today’s demonstrations mark the 30th anniversary of the Islamist-backed coup that brought Omar al-Bashir to power in 1989, toppling Sudan’s last elected government. The military removed al-Bashir in April amid mass protests against his rule.
The military council has warned protest leaders that they will be held responsible for any destruction or damage by “vandals” and people “with an agenda” during the marches.
The demonstrations come as the African Union and Ethiopia have accelerated their efforts to restart negotiations between the ruling generals and the protesters.
The talks collapsed when security forces violently broke up a protest camp in Khartoum earlier this month, killing over 100 people.
— AP
PM slams Palestinians for rejecting Bahrain conference, says they’re ‘determined’ to continue conflict
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Palestinians are “determined to continue the conflict at any price.”
Speaking at his weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu criticizes the Palestinian leadership’s rejection of last week’s Mideast peace conference in Bahrain aimed at providing economic assistance.
Netanyahu says while Israel welcomed the US’s $50 billion Palestinian development plan, the Palestinians themselves denounced it and even arrested a Palestinian businessman who participated in it.
Netanyahu says: “This is not how those who want to promote peace act.”
Palestinian forces have since released businessman Saleh Abu Mayala.
He also defends the unofficial truce with Hamas reached over the weekend that saw Israel relieve some restrictions on Gaza in exchange for quiet along the border. Netanyahu says he is prepared to re-impose the measures if Hamas does not uphold its side.
“Last week we applied sanctions on Hamas, including stopping fuel, and if necessary, we will impose much tougher measures on them,” he says.
— with AP
comments