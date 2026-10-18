Austrian Air flight from TLV to Vienna makes emergency landing due to suspected security threat

An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna has made an emergency landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, due to a suspected security threat on the flight, according to reports.

The security concerns were triggered by a suspicious object on the aircraft deck, according to the reports. The plane reportedly sent out an emergency signal.

Passengers tell Ynet that the emergency was the result of an anonymous report of a bomb on board. The plane reportedly was carrying a delegation of young people who were due to speak at the United Nations.

The passengers have disembarked from the plane, Ynet reports.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a co-pilot on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv attempted to crash the plane in a terror attack, and was thwarted by the plane’s captain and several Israeli passengers.