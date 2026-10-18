Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Austrian Air flight from TLV to Vienna makes emergency landing due to suspected security threat

Today, 10:24 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
An Austrian Airline plane on the airstrip at Ben Gurion Airport on August 3, 2013. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90)
An Austrian Airline plane on the airstrip at Ben Gurion Airport on August 3, 2013. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90)

An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna has made an emergency landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, due to a suspected security threat on the flight, according to reports.

The security concerns were triggered by a suspicious object on the aircraft deck, according to the reports. The plane reportedly sent out an emergency signal.

Passengers tell Ynet that the emergency was the result of an anonymous report of a bomb on board. The plane reportedly was carrying a delegation of young people who were due to speak at the United Nations.

The passengers have disembarked from the plane, Ynet reports.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a co-pilot on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv attempted to crash the plane in a terror attack, and was thwarted by the plane’s captain and several Israeli passengers.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.