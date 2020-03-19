Bennett says West Bank outpost hooked up to power grid

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announces that his office has hooked up the power grid in the northern West Bank outpost of Nofei Nehemia.

The wildcat community was established outside of the Rehelim settlement in 2002 only to be razed on the orders of then-defense minister Binyamin Ben Eliezer and to be rebuilt the next year.

The outpost is now home to some 50 families.

Bennett says in a tweet that the move will allow for the further expansion of the settlement.

“And now on to other places,” he boasts. “We will continue to develop settlement in Judea and Samara [West Bank].”

The Peace Now settlement watchdog blasts the move.

“While an entire country is fighting off coronavirus, a temporary defense minister in a transitional government that has not received a mandate is sacrificing infrastructure for criminals in an illegal outpost. There is no limit to [his] cynicism,” the left-wing group adds.

עשינו את זה!

הבטחתי לסייע ליישוב נופי נחמיה שבשומרון.

היום, הסדרנו את חיבור היישוב לחשמל.

המשמעות: נגדיל את היישוב. הבטחנו — וביצענו.

ועכשיו, למקומות נוספים.

נמשיך לפתח את ההתיישבות ביהודה ושומרון!! ????????

צילום: מועצה אזורית שומרון pic.twitter.com/vSoJdaqCds — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) March 19, 2020

— Jacob Magid