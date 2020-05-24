Bezeq owner Elovitch arrives at courthouse

Likud MKs and ministers including Michal Shir, Tzipi Hotovely, Amir Ohana and Miri Regev head into the Jerusalem District courthouse to accompany Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the opening of his corruption trial.

“We are here to demand a fair trial for someone whose blood has been spilled day in day out by the media and those always against him,” Regev tells the press before entering the court. “We are here to say we will stand by him.”

Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes is also at the courthouse for the opening of the Netanyahu corruption hearing in which he is also a suspect in Case 2000.

— with Jacob Magid