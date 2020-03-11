Blue and White, Joint List representatives conclude hour-long meeting

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman says his party’s position on cooperating with the Joint List “has not changed,” amid reports he could agree to support a Blue and White-led government backed from the outside by the predominantly Arab slate.

But, he says, “we are not obligated to provide [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu with intel or calming pills. We will make decisions according to the national interest and our promises to voters.”

He adds: “Netanyahu cooperated with [Palestinian leader Yasser] Arafat and Arab parties more than anyone else.”