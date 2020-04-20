Deal or no deal? Blue and White sources put out mixed signals

Blue and White sources tell the Kan public broadcaster a final coalition deal won’t imminently be signed.

Gantz did not go to the Prime Minister’s Residence to sign the deal, but is still working on bridging the gaps, the sources say.

The Blue and White leader had previously said he won’t go back to the premier’s residence unless Netanyahu agrees to sign.

But officials in the party tell the Ynet news site that a coalition agreement could be signed within the hour.

“If there will be a mutual desire to close [the deal], we can reach an agreement within an hour,” the source is quoted as saying.